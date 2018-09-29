Dr. Theodore Richards Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Richards Jr, MD
Dr. Theodore Richards Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ringgold, GA.
Diagnostic Cardiology Group132 Battlefield Crossing Ct, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (706) 858-3988
Diagnostic Cardiology Group2341 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-4106
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Has been my doctor since 1999. Complete trust and faith in him. If it wasn't for him I would not be here today!
About Dr. Theodore Richards Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891784518
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Richards Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards Jr.
