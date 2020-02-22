Overview of Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO

Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Rummel works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.