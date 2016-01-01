Dr. Theodore Ruza is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Ruza is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr Theodore J Ruza DO, PC7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 330, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 862-2995Monday9:30am - 3:00pmTuesday9:30am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 10:00am
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Mclaren Oakland
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346392735
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Garden City Hosp
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
Dr. Ruza has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
