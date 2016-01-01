See All Psychiatrists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Theodore Ruza

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small West Bloomfield, MI
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Ruza

Dr. Theodore Ruza is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Ruza works at Dr Theodore J Ruza DO, PC in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Theodore J Ruza DO, PC
    7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 330, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 862-2995
    Monday
    9:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 10:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Mania
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Theodore Ruza

    • Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346392735
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Garden City Hosp
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Ruza is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruza works at Dr Theodore J Ruza DO, PC in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ruza’s profile.

    Dr. Ruza has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ruza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

