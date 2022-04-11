Overview

Dr. Theodore Saclarides, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Saclarides works at Rush University Surgeons in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.