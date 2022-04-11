Dr. Theodore Saclarides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saclarides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Saclarides, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Saclarides, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Saclarides works at
Locations
-
1
Keith Monson, MD610 S Maple Ave Ste 5700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 239-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saclarides?
Dr. Saclarides is very thorough and explains things clearly.
About Dr. Theodore Saclarides, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982779765
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saclarides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saclarides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saclarides works at
Dr. Saclarides has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saclarides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Saclarides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saclarides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saclarides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saclarides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.