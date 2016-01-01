Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Schafer, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Schafer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
Locations
Mount Auburn Gastrointestinal Consultants300 Mount Auburn St Ste 513, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Schafer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
