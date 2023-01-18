Dr. Theodore Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Schreiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Schreiber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants8545 Common Rd Ste 150, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7971
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life. 21 days on ecmo and ventilator adds
About Dr. Theodore Schreiber, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1528058773
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
