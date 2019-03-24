Overview

Dr. Theodore Schuck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Schuck works at Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.