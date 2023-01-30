Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD
Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Med Center
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Schwartz by Dr. Dobri (a saint!) for an endoscopic transsphenoidal pituitary resection for my Rathke’s cyst. The operation was smooth and uncomplicated, and stayed at the hospital for 4 days in total. I happen to be a high-anxiety patient and there was not one doubt in my mind about his performance or trustworthiness. Couldn’t be more pleased!
About Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, French
- 1811916455
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Med Center
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
