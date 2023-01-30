Overview of Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD

Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Med Center



Dr. Schwartz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.