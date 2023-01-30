See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.9 (230)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD

Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Med Center

Dr. Schwartz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

    Neurological Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (230)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811916455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center|New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    230 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

