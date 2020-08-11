Dr. Theodore Shybut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shybut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Shybut, MD
Dr. Theodore Shybut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Oakbend Medical Center.
Bcm - Urgent Care3743 Westheimer Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77027 Directions
Baylor Orthopedic Surgery7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 986-6016
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my ACL repair. I would recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407046584
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine: Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery
- Hospital for Joint Diseases at NYU Langone Medical Center: Orthopedic Surgery
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
