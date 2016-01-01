Overview

Dr. Theodore Southgate, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Southgate works at NBIMC - Cardiothoracic Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

