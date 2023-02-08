See All Psychiatrists in Modesto, CA
Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD

Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Staahl works at Center For Cosmetic Surgery: Theodore Staahl, MD in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Cosmetic Surgery: Theodore Staahl, MD
    1329 Spanos Ct Ste A1, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 660-4989
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295896041
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Internship
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Staahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staahl works at Center For Cosmetic Surgery: Theodore Staahl, MD in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Staahl’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Staahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

