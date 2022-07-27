Overview of Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD

Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Sterling Regional Medcenter and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Stringer works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.