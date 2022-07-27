Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD
Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Sterling Regional Medcenter and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Stringer works at
Dr. Stringer's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Sterling Regional Medcenter
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stringer?
Dr. Stringer gave me one full hip-no pain in the ‘new hip’ and I look forward to him doing the other hip soon! I recommend his work to those nervous about full hip surgery. He is the best! VL
About Dr. Theodore Stringer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114922978
Education & Certifications
- Denver Orthopaedic Clinic
- Indiana University Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Albion College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stringer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stringer works at
Dr. Stringer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stringer speaks Spanish.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.