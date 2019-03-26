Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD
Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Surgical Care Specialists, Inc1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sullivan performed a very intricate surgery on me. I am a very unique case with the way my body is set up. I had a blood clot that turned into a calcium deposit. This calcium deposit blocked my blood flow from healing my lower leg wound. Dr. Sullivan did an amazing job with the surgery and I'm finally in the healing process. He's a very nice and intelligent doctor. I would recommend to everyone that any kind of vascular issues. He's AMAZING!!
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and German
- Male
- 1144216938
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- St. Lawrence University/Villanova
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr. Sullivan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan Jr accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan Jr has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullivan Jr speaks French and German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.