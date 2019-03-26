See All General Surgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
35 years of experience

Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan Jr works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Surgical Care Specialists, Inc
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Lymphedema
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Ankle-Brachial Index Test
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Doppler Test
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Iliac Aneurysm
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Hypertension
Spider Veins
Ultrasound, SMA
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Dissection
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Varices
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastrotomy
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Limb Swelling
Liver Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracentesis
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Vascular Surgery
    Jefferson Abington Hospital
    Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan Jr works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Sullivan Jr has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

