Overview of Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD

Dr. Theodore Sullivan Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan Jr works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.