Overview

Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Sy works at Irvine Barranca in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.