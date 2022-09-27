Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Sy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Sy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sy works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Laguna Hills26538 Moulton Pkwy Ste 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sy?
Dr. Sy calmly listened and answered my questions.
About Dr. Theodore Sy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003865627
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.