Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Teacher's Office Locations
Robert E Simon MD A Professional Corporation26691 Plaza Ste 235, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-9054
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teacher is personable and focuses on his patients with a friendly and interested manner. I have been seeing him for over ten years and have not been disappointed with his treatment nor his recommendations. Additionally he has the kind of office staff that is becoming more rare: they are efficient but not rushed, and they are always very warm and accommodating. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871514729
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teacher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teacher works at
Dr. Teacher has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teacher speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Teacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.