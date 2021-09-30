Overview of Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD

Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Teacher works at Theodore M Teacher MD in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.