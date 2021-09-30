See All Neurologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD

Neurology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD

Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Teacher works at Theodore M Teacher MD in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teacher's Office Locations

    Robert E Simon MD A Professional Corporation
    26691 Plaza Ste 235, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-9054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Low Back Pain
Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Low Back Pain

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Teacher is personable and focuses on his patients with a friendly and interested manner. I have been seeing him for over ten years and have not been disappointed with his treatment nor his recommendations. Additionally he has the kind of office staff that is becoming more rare: they are efficient but not rushed, and they are always very warm and accommodating. I highly recommend his practice.
    Sherrie E. Zhan — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871514729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Teacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teacher works at Theodore M Teacher MD in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teacher’s profile.

    Dr. Teacher has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Teacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.