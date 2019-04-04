See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD

Family Medicine
2.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Victoria, MD
Dr. Edward Victoria, MD
3.2 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Kristian Kinel, MD
Dr. Kristian Kinel, MD
4.1 (43)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    2801 W Charleston Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-1818
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thorp?

    Apr 04, 2019
    wonderful Dr. very knowledgable and friendly.He takes his time when he sees you and answered all of my questions. I would recommend him anytime.
    — Apr 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thorp to family and friends

    Dr. Thorp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thorp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD.

    About Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801806534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thorp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodore Thorp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.