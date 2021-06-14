See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Theodore Toth, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Toth, MD

Dr. Theodore Toth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Toth works at Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston
    3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 200, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 525-8863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Anxiety
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr. Toth is excellent; he was attentive to details while taking notes and checking my previous medical reports. He was very clear about my diagnosis, asked me questions related to my symptoms, updated all the prescription lists, and explained the course of action to solve my problem. In addition, he was very kind and compassionate, allowing me to feel comfortable and calm. I definitely recommend him to my friends, family members, and anyone else who needs medical care.
    Cesar H. — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Theodore Toth, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861925174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Arkansas For The Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toth works at Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Toth’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

