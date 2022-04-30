See All Ophthalmologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Theodore Tran, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Tran, MD

Dr. Theodore Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tran works at THEODORE TRAN MD PC in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theodore D. Tran. M.d. Inc.
    1739 W Romneya Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 502-9393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Ocular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Tran for several years now. I had an eye infection and my optometrist found an eye doctor willing to see me at the last minute on Friday evening. My normal ophthalmologist would see me. Dr Tran was fantastic, saw my eye infection and prescribed meds late Friday evening. Been seeing him since. A caring and easy going doc who takes the time to explain things to you.
    Bob Tsutsui — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Tran, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Vietnamese
    • 1710072442
    Education & Certifications

    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran speaks Italian and Vietnamese.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

