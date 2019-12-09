Dr. Theodor Trusevich Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trusevich Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodor Trusevich Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodor Trusevich Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Locations
New Braunfels Cardiology1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding in every way. I wouldn't trade him for gold. Listens and explains. Great staff also.
About Dr. Theodor Trusevich Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457347676
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trusevich Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trusevich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trusevich Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trusevich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trusevich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trusevich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trusevich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trusevich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.