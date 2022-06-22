Dr. Theodore Unland, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Unland, DMD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Unland, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hermitage, TN.
Dr. Unland works at
Locations
Unland Dental4757 Andrew Jackson Pkwy, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 208-2005
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a new insurance with certain providers. Dr Unland was on my list. Being in dentistry myself for many years I just took a chance. He was worth the chance. Very kind and gentle! I highly recommend him for all your dental needs!
About Dr. Theodore Unland, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396882486
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unland accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unland works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Unland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.