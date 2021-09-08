Dr. Theodoros Vlachos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlachos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodoros Vlachos, MD
Dr. Theodoros Vlachos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1399
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Vlachos is amazing. I starting seeing him when I got pregnant, as I needed to find a new OBGYN closer driving distance than my previous one. While my decision to try out seeing Dr. Vlachos was initially based on convenience/location, after my first visit it was clear that my decision to stay was based on Dr. Vlachos' caring approach, knowledge, passion for his profession, and thorough explanations. He always was very interested in BOTH my baby's wellbeing as well as my own, and that was always very clear. I'm so grateful for him and his guidance and care as I carried and delivered by sweet baby boy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1063472165
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vlachos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vlachos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlachos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vlachos has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vlachos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vlachos speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlachos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlachos.
