Overview

Dr. Theodore Vye III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Vye III works at YAKIMA MEDICAL CLINIC in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.