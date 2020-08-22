Overview of Dr. Theodore Wagner, MD

Dr. Theodore Wagner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bluffton, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Northeast Indiana Urology PC in Bluffton, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.