Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD

Dr. Theodore Werblin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.

Dr. Werblin works at WERBLIN CENTER-REFRACTIVE EYE in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Werblin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theodore P Werblin MD PC
    1051 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 487-6123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Eye Infections
Keratitis

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 21, 2021
    very nice staff and doctor !!busy but very good office
    Missy H — Apr 21, 2021
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

