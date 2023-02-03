Dr. Theodore Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Wu, MD
Dr. Theodore Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Med Coll Va Vcu Hlth Scis
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
-
2
Westchester611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 287-4412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Excellent experience. He performed cataract surgery in both my eyes and the results were excellent. Very knowledgeable and personable. Highly recommended. Ines Crichigno
About Dr. Theodore Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1689782252
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Va Vcu Hlth Scis
- Riverside Regl Hosp
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks French.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.