Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pecs Medical University English Program and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Daskalakis works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.