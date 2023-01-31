See All General Surgeons in Fullerton, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Fullerton, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD

Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pecs Medical University English Program and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Daskalakis works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Daskalakis' Office Locations

    St Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 626-8620
    St. Jude Heritage Medical Group
    1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3500, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 408-4249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Icterus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Icterus
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Very positive. He was professional. He listens to concerns, answers questions, and follows through with skill. His manner relieves anxiety and puts his patient at ease. I highly recommend this surgeon.
    Kathie A — Jan 31, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD
    Dr. Daskalakis' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Daskalakis

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1467409250
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • UCSF Medical Center
    • Pecs Medical University English Program
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daskalakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daskalakis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daskalakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daskalakis works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Daskalakis’s profile.

    Dr. Daskalakis has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daskalakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Daskalakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daskalakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daskalakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daskalakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

