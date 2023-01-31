Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daskalakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD
Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pecs Medical University English Program and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8620
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3500, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 408-4249
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive. He was professional. He listens to concerns, answers questions, and follows through with skill. His manner relieves anxiety and puts his patient at ease. I highly recommend this surgeon.
About Dr. Theodoros Daskalakis, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek and Hungarian
- 1467409250
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- Pecs Medical University English Program
- General Surgery
