Dr. Theofanis Mitsinikos, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Sound Endocrinology2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 3C, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-2400
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Great doctor. Very thorough (he always wants bloodwork, and lots of it!), but he doesn’t miss anything. Feel very comfortable with him being in charge of my health.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1467624064
- Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
Dr. Mitsinikos has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitsinikos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
