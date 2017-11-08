Dr. Theofanis Tsiamtsiouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsiamtsiouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theofanis Tsiamtsiouris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theofanis Tsiamtsiouris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Tsiamtsiouris works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Interventional Group16303 Horace Harding Expy Ste 100, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-4600
-
2
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsiamtsiouris?
Best Doctor I have ever had from the attention to detail with my health to his personalized service is above and beyond! The genuine way he cares for his patients is refreshing. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Theofanis Tsiamtsiouris, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306897541
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsiamtsiouris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsiamtsiouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsiamtsiouris works at
Dr. Tsiamtsiouris has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsiamtsiouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsiamtsiouris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsiamtsiouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsiamtsiouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsiamtsiouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.