Overview of Dr. Theofano Orfanelli, MD

Dr. Theofano Orfanelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Orfanelli works at University Associates In OB/GYN in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.