Overview of Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD

Dr. Theophilus Sai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Sai works at Palmas Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.