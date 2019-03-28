Dr. Theresa Amerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Amerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Amerson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
WakeMed WPP Primary Care DTR150 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601 Directions (919) 834-5299Monday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amerson takes time to listen to the patient and asks a lot of open ended questions. She is confident and quick to take action with any necessary lab tests, scans, etc. I truly enjoy having her as my primary care provider.
About Dr. Theresa Amerson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518094093
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland U of SC
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- North Carolina State University
- Internal Medicine
