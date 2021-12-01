Dr. Theresa Brignac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brignac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Brignac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very professional. Well organized. Very encouraging and knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Brignac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brignac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brignac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Brignac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brignac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brignac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brignac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.