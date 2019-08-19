Dr. Theresa Buckson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Buckson, MD
Overview of Dr. Theresa Buckson, MD
Dr. Theresa Buckson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckson's Office Locations
- 1 2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 635, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-6035
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckson?
Dr. Buckson is wonderful! I came to her practice during my second pregnancy, after having the most awful experience with my previous OBGYN during my first pregnancy. Needless to say i saw her with my third pregnancy this past June as well without hesitation. She is funny and enjoyable to be around while still being competent and professional. I noticed some people commented on her “lack of empathy” which i think is ridiculous. I appreciated her being blunt and direct when it came down to business, as im a straight shooter and not interested in being coddled or being given extra fluff. However her bedside manor even in those moments was never anything less than comfortable in my opinion. Also her NP Monica is awesome as well!
About Dr. Theresa Buckson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881671626
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckson has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.