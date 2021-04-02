Dr. Theresa Burcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Burcher, MD
Overview of Dr. Theresa Burcher, MD
Dr. Theresa Burcher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Burcher's Office Locations
Crozer-Keystone OB/GYN - Silverside2106 Silverside Rd Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (610) 619-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Burcher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528358710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.