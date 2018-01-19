Dr. Theresa Carducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Carducci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-5371Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I feel so lucky to have Dr. Carducci as my doctor. I had postmenopausal bleeding and was so scared and she spent as much time with me as I needed. Her pleasant personality helped me through a scary time. I would recommend Dr. Carducci to anyone! She is patient, listens, professional, experienced, knowledgeable, and so kind. It is obvious she cares about her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194729046
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbuilt University Medical School
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carducci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carducci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carducci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carducci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carducci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carducci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carducci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.