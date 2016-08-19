Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD
Overview of Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD
Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
Vancouver Eye Care, PS17720 SE Mill Plain Blvd Ste 160, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 823-2020
Vancouver Eye Care, PS3200 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (360) 696-4691
Vancouver Eye Care P.s.2415 NE 134th St Ste 311, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Has always been professional, courteous, and caring.
About Dr. Theresa Clayton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital
- New York Medical College|Oregon Health And Science University
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clayton has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.