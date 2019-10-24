Overview

Dr. Theresa Conologue, DO is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Conologue works at Horizon Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Nags Head, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.