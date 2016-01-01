Overview of Dr. Theresa Cuoco, MD

Dr. Theresa Cuoco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cuoco works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.