Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (20)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD

Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Genovese Elliott works at Jose R. Reyna Jr. M.d. P.A. in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genovese Elliott's Office Locations

  1
    Jose R. Reyna Jr. M.d. P.A.
    435 Saint Michaels Dr Ste A202, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 983-5200
  2
    Corey Sutter Fnp
    2019 Galisteo St Ste J1, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 983-5200
  3
    Christus St. Vincent Physicians Medical Center
    2990 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 982-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr Elliott listened, explained well, and was personable.
    Kerry Kantner — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD
    About Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801830179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genovese Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genovese Elliott works at Jose R. Reyna Jr. M.d. P.A. in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Genovese Elliott’s profile.

    Dr. Genovese Elliott has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genovese Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Genovese Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genovese Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genovese Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genovese Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

