Overview of Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD

Dr. Theresa Genovese Elliott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Genovese Elliott works at Jose R. Reyna Jr. M.d. P.A. in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.