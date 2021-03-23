Overview

Dr. Theresa Enriquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Enriquez works at Theresa Enriquez MD in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.