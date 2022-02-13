See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD

Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. 

Dr. Fiorito works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiorito's Office Locations

    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Meningitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Bacterial Sepsis
Meningitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Theresa Fiorito, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1679851679
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fiorito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiorito works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fiorito’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

