Overview of Dr. Theresa Fortaleza-Dawson, MD

Dr. Theresa Fortaleza-Dawson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Fortaleza-Dawson works at ANTONIO G. REVILLA JR., M.D., P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Anemia and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.