Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

Gynecology
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Froelich works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Froelich's Office Locations

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV Vaccine Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 24, 2020
    She has been my Doctor for many years now, and have been a life saver. I am so glad I have been in her care.
    Megan Skorniakoff — Feb 24, 2020
    About Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306882915
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Temple University Hospital
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

