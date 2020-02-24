Overview of Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO

Dr. Theresa Froelich, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Froelich works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.