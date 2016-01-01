Dr. Theresa Fynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Fynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Fynn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Ghana School of Medicine and Denistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Fynn works at
Locations
Premier Endocrinology3004 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 487-8751
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Fynn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- University of Ghana School of Medicine and Denistry
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fynn has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fynn.
