Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD
Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadlock's Office Locations
- 1 243 Charles St Ste 900, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Bells Palsy since I was 12 and got it again in my 40s. When I went to Dr. Hadlock, she opened up a world of new possibilities for my face. She understands that facial paralysis is more than aesthetic - it is about (1) how you communicate (so much of our language is not spoken and when your face is paralyzed, you are limited in being accurate with body language so it can lead to miscommunication,) (2) how your body functions (eating food, sipping from a straw, drinking, etc.) and also (3) how you feel about yourself (many who have BP do not feel very confident about their appearance, especially if an eye will not shut, speech is slurred, and smiles are difficult along with the twitching of the eyes/face/neck.) Dr. Hadlock understands all of this and has dedicated her life to helping people just like me who really need help. I am so grateful for her! She is friendly, kind and always had doctors from all around the world following her around to learn what she does! WOW!
About Dr. Theresa Hadlock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1578554549
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Hadlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadlock has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadlock speaks French.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadlock.
