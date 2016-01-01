Dr. Hineline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD
Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Hineline's Office Locations
Burien14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Hineline, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336214451
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hineline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hineline using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hineline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hineline works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hineline. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hineline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hineline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hineline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.