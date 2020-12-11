Overview of Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD

Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karacic works at Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Neurology in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.