Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD
Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Karacic's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Neurology2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6083
Chicago1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karacic has been our family pediatrician for 15 years. She is extremely friendly, approachable and knowledgable. We've taken all 3 of our children to her and very pleased.
About Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karacic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karacic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karacic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karacic speaks Croatian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karacic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karacic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karacic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karacic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.