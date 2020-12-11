See All Pediatricians in Glenview, IL
Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD

Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Karacic works at Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Neurology in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karacic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Neurology
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6083
  2. 2
    Chicago
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538102652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Karacic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karacic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karacic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karacic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karacic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karacic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karacic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karacic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

