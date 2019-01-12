Overview

Dr. Theresa Knoepp, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Knoepp works at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.