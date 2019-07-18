Dr. Theresa Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parker, CO.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Choice Family Medicine PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 221, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 788-8888
2
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is wonderful Doctor and an amazing human being. I am one of those reluctant people that has issues going to a Doctor’s office let alone going into the OR. She asked detailed questions, spent the time it took to complete a good patient background and LISTENED to my concerns. It wasn’t until I was brought into the OR that I realized what care she had taken to make sure I was not afraid...and my concerns were MORE than met. I can’t thank her enough. I will be going back for another procedure and this time my heart won’t be beating so hard. Thank you and all those assisted you. I am SO touched by the kindness and grateful for your expert care.
About Dr. Theresa Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457676645
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
