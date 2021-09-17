Overview

Dr. Theresa Manaloto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Manaloto works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.